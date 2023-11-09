| Majlis Bachao Tehreek Announces Amjedullah Khan As Its Candidate From Yakutpura

Majlis Bachao Tehreek announces Amjedullah Khan as its candidate from Yakutpura

He is pitted against AIMIM candidate Jaffar Hussain Meraj.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek on Thursday announced party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan as its candidate from Yakutpura assembly constituency in forthcoming elections. He is pitted against AIMIM candidate Jaffar Hussain Meraj.

The MBT party election committee has already announced candidate for Nizamabad Urban – Zaheeruddin Jaweed, Armoor – M A Majeed, Karwan – Mohd Layeeq and Bahadurpura – Sikandarullah Khan earlier this week.

“Discussions are underway to finalize the candidates for few more constituencies,” said Syed Mustafa Mahmood, MBT General Secretary.