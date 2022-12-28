MCC edge past ECDG Hyderabad in finals of Junior National Cricket League

Mumbai Cricket Club (MCC) defeated Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) Hyderabad by two wickets
Hyderabad: Riding on unbeaten knocks from Amanat (42), Suhail (32) and Sashank’s four-wicket haul, Mumbai Cricket Club (MCC) defeated Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) Hyderabad by two wickets in the final of the 2nd Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Junior National Cricket League held at the Oval Maidan, Mumbai on Wednesday.
For ECDG, Ahmed and Sravan scalped three wickets each.
Brief Scores: ECDG Hyderabad 162/9 in 20 overs (Praise 48; Sashank 4/9 ) lost to Mumbai Cricket Club 164/8 in 18.3 overs (Amanat 42no, Suhail 32no; Ahmed 3/12, Sravan 3/23, Adarsh 2/22 ).
AWARDS: Most Valuable Player: G Sravan; Player of the Tournament: Varshik G; Best Batsman: DSDK Praise; Best Bowler: Ahmed Hussain; Best All-rounder: Abhinav Kumar; Best Fielder: Adarsh, Bharath; Best Wicket-Keeper: Farhan Khan; Emerging Players: Rahul, Ameer; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Ambarish B; Game Changer Award: Nomaan Mirza; Promising Player: Rehan Khan.