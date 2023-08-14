MD Azmath grabs top spot in open category of 16th Hyderabad Horse Show

MD Azmath of Telangana Horse Riding Academy grabbed top spot in the open category of the 16th Hyderabad Horse Show

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

All the medal winnerss of the 16th Hyderabad Hose Show, conducted by Telangana State Equestrian Association, with their medals

Hyderabad: MD Azmath of Telangana Horse Riding Academy grabbed top spot in the open category of the 16th Hyderabad Horse Show held at the HPRC Complex in Aziznagar on Sunday.

Shiva Kumar, Aman Ali secured second and third places respectively, while M Kartikeya Reddy finished highly recommended. The Telangana State Equestrian Association in collaboration with the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club organised the horse show.

The event marked the return of the equestrian event in the area as it was the first horse show event held after the pandemic. The event brought together 80 horses and riders from different clubs and departments across Telangana.

The participating clubs and departments included Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club, Nasr Polo, Royal Caballos, Rancho De Caballos, Telangana Horse Riding Club, Indian Horse Riding School, SVP National Police Academy, Ganges Valley School, Kings Horsemanship Ranch, Kings Equestrian, EGC Stables and THEC.

Results: Open category: 1. MD Azmath (Star Light) (Telangana Horse Riding Academy), 2. Shiva Kumar (Peter Bolt) (Indian Horse Riding School), 3. Aman Ali (Flying Champ) (Royal Caballos), Highly Recommended. M Karthikeya Reddy (Blitz) (EGC Stables).