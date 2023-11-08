Meat-centric Hyderabad now a vegetarian paradise

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: In the not-so-distant past, finding a vegetarian- friendly restaurant in Hyderabad was a daunting task. Meat-centric establishments dominated the culinary landscape, with aromatic biryanis, spicy kebabs, and tender haleem reigning supreme.

However, in recent years, a shift has taken place. The once meatdominated city is now teeming with vegetarian restaurants and an array of delectable vegetarian dishes. For many years, Hyderabad was synonymous with its love for meaty indulgences.

Vegetarians often had to make do with meagre offerings, such as token salads when dining out. Currently, the city boasts a diverse and vibrant vegetarian food scene catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences. From vegan cafes offering vegan meat to dhaba-style dishes, there’s something for everyone.

The options no longer revolve around basic salads but span across a variety of global cuisines, including North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, and Continental. “Being a vege ta rian, it was very difficult for me to eat outside before, as there were hardly any places offering pure vegetarian dishes. But in recent times, we have so many options in every type of cuisine,” said Rakesh Thakore, a resident who follows a plantbased diet.

Amidst this transformation, the Santosh Dhabas, known for traditional dhaba-style dishes, has now become a go-to restaurant for vegetarians seeking an authentic and diverse array of culinary experiences, including North Indian and Chinese dishes. “We have around 180 outlets in Hyderabad now and our restaurants are always full of customers who prefer vegetarian dishes,” said Bharat Sankhla, owner of Balaji Santosh Dhaba. With a growing emphasis on health and well-being, many individuals have turned to vegetarianism and vegan food as a means to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“There has been an increasing acceptance of plantbased meats as that is the future. Vegan meat is good for the planet as the animal farming industry is the highest contributor to climate change,” said Mohan, owner of Ewoke Café at Sainikpuri.

