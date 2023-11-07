Novotel Hyderabad hosts annual Grape Stomping and Cake Mixing Brunch

This blending of fruits, nuts, and spirits for preparing the delicious Christmas cake infused the spirit of togetherness and merriment amongst all those who had gathered there.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport hosted its annual Grape Stomping and Cake-Mixing Brunch on Monday.

Guests present for the occasion had an opportunity to kick off their shoes, roll up their trousers, and immerse themselves in the exhilarating experience of grape stomping. They enjoyed the sensation of grapes beneath their feet, all while dancing to the lively music.

