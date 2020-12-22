Meatigo launches operations in Hyderabad

e-commerce retail brand has Christmas delicacies like Whole Turkey, Honey Mustard Whole Spatchcock Chicken, and Swedish Chicken Meatballs amongst others

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Meatigo.com, an e-commerce retail brand providing raw and processed meat and seafood products, has launched its services in Hyderabad.

It has Christmas delicacies like Whole Turkey, Honey Mustard Whole Spatchcock Chicken, and Swedish Chicken Meatballs amongst others. It started its operations in 2017 and offers fresh meats, seafood, and ready to eat/cook products.

These are inspected by an in-house food technologists for freshness, hygiene, and sourcing parameters. All the products are antibiotic-residue and hormone free.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .