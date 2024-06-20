Medak: Homeless people occupy 2-BHKs, officials vacate them

Officials led by Tahsildar Rajini Kumari and Inspector Venkataraja Goud then reached the spot and forced them to vacate the houses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 10:40 PM

Medak: In a dramatic development, several homeless people forcibly occupied 54 two bedroom houses, which were vacant even after completion of work at Ramayampet town on Thursday.

The BRS previous government had built 304 2-BHK houses in the town. However, after 250 houses were allotted to beneficiaries, 54 were remaining vacant. These were kept vacant to be given to those who lost their houses on account of the road widening works going on in Ramayampet town.

However, several homeless people in the town allegedly broke open the locks of these houses and occupied them.

Officials led by Tahsildar Rajini Kumari and Inspector Venkataraja Goud then reached the spot and forced them to vacate the houses. When they refused, the officials threatened to file criminal cases for occupying the houses illegally.

All of them vacated the houses by evening.