Telangana: Rats go on biting spree in Ramayampet social welfare hostel: Twelve students bitten

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 06:42 PM

Students of social welfare residential school Ramayampet along with parents.

Medak: Close on the heels of 35 students taking ill after a lizard was found in breakfast served at the Telangana Model School in Ramayampet, rats went on a biting spree, biting 12 girl inmates in the hostel of the social welfare residential school in Ramayampet town on Wednesday night.

All the victims were Class 9 students who were sleeping in one room. Following the children alerting their parents, relatives and parents rushed to the school on Thursday morning and staged a protest. They also raised the issue with Principal Sarala Devi. The students were meanwhile taken to the Ramayampet Area Hospital, where they were provided treatment and discharged.

Sarala Devi said they had been making efforts to contain the rat menace in the hostel for quite some time, but they could not succeed. She said they were pacing glue pads to catch the rats every day and assured the parents that they would contain the rat menace with more measures.

The parents complained that the students were reluctant to stay in the hostel as the rats were moving close to their beds. The students said they were spending sleepless nights because of the rats scurrying around all through the night and that they could not focus on their studies in the class in the daytime due to the lack of sleep.