Rats go on biting spree: Medak Collector serves notices to teachers

The Collector served notices to teachers seeking their explanation as 12 students of the 9th class were bitten by rats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 11:00 PM

Medak Collector Rahul Raj.

Medak: Acting on the rat menace incident reported at the social welfare residential school in Ramayampet, Collector Rahul Raj served notices to teachers of the 9th class on Friday.

The Collector served notices to teachers seeking their explanation as 12 students of the 9th class were bitten by rats. As the current principal was on sick leave, the Collector appointed Physics teacher M Padma as in-charge principal as an immediate measure.

Following the directions of Rahul Raj, the officials have carried out cleaning of the hostel premises, and pruning of trees besides filling all the holes in the hostel.

The management also placed many glue pads to catch the rats.

Meanwhile, the Collector also directed the mandal-level officials in the district to inspect the welfare hostels regularly to take stock of the situation.