Medak: Man climbs electric pole to taunt cops, electrocuted

The shocking incident happened even as the police and local residents were watching

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Dead body of Sairam at Toopran in Medak district

Medak: A 25-year-old man, who was inebriated and trying to taunt police personnel, was electrocuted after he climbed an electric pole and touched a live wire at Uppu Lingapur village in Veldurthy Mandal on Friday evening.

The shocking incident happened even as the police and local residents were watching. The Veldurthy police were conducting regular vehicle check at Uppu Lingapur village when Yata Sairam of S Kondapur village stopped his two-wheeler a little away on seeing them.

Sairam, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, then went to the police and tried to taunt them. When the police shooed him away, Sairam tried to climb the electric pole. The police with the help of locals brought him down and sent him away.

However, he returned to the spot after a few minutes and again climbed the pole even as those watching warned him against him. He reached the top and touched the wire, following which he suffered a massive electric shock and died on the spot.

According to villagers, Sairam had made a similar attempt to climb the electricity pole in the village in a drunken state a few days ago.

The body was taken to the Government Hospital Toopran for postmortem. A case was registered by Veldurthy Police.