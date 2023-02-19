Pragathi Dharmaram village in Medak gets facelift

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Medak: The Pragathi Dharmaram village in Ramayampet Mandal has got a facelift with a host of developmental works that were inaugurated in the village on Sunday.

An ultra-modern function hall with an outlay of Rs 3.12 crore and renovation of the school building in the village under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme with Rs 80 lakh were some of the completed projects, while plans are afoot to develop the minor irrigation tank in the village into a mini tank bund spending Rs 1.5 crore. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Godavari water from the Konda Pochamma Sagar canal is now passing through the village.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, CMO Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy and MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy inaugurated these facilities amid cheers from the villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that Rajasekhar Reddy’s father Latchi Reddy had worked as Sarpanch of the village for 10 years in the 1990s but could not get any funds due to a lack of support from then State government. However, his son had now changed the face of the village by bringing in a host of development works, the Minister said, adding that the government would soon fill the Dharmaram tank with Godavari water to end the woes of farmers permanently. He also recollected a story regarding the village name -Pragathi Dharmaram – on the occasion. Pointing out that the village was once called Dongala Dharmaram, Harish Rao said the villagers used to fear even uttering the name of the village. When they met the Chief Minister during one of his visits to Medak, Chandrashekhar Rao directed Revenue department officials to change the name to Pragathi Dharmaram in all records.

Harish Rao later interacted with the students in the school and farmers at Dharmaram village as well.