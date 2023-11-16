Medak: Man with bullets held from near CM’s meeting venue

He was identified as Aslam of Raikode in the Sangareddy district. He is being questioned about where he got the bullets from

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:46 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Representational Image

Medak: A man who was moving suspiciously with two bullets near Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s public meeting in Narsapur of Medak was taken into custody on Thursday.

He was identified as Aslam of Raikode in the Sangareddy district. He is being questioned about where he got the bullets from. However, the police found no weapons in his possession.

Aslam was taken into custody before the Chief Minister landed at Narsapur.