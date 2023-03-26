Medak MP extends financial support to BSF Jawan’s parents

Medak MP met BSF Jawan Bonguram Mahendar Reddy's parents Srinivas Reddy and Latha and comforted them at their residence at Chekodu village in Dubbaka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy paying tributes at BSF Jawan Bonguram Mahendar Reddy's portriat at Chekodu village in Dubbaka Mandal on Sunday.

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy consoled the parents of Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan Bonguram Mahendar Reddy (25), who died recently during a BSF camp near Bhopal.

The Medak MP met Reddy’s parents Srinivas Reddy and Latha and comforted them at their residence at Chekodu village in Dubbaka Mandal on Sunday. Prabhakar Reddy also extended financial aid as an immediate relief to the distressed family.

