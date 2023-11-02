Medak MP issues video statement: “I will be back in a week”

In a video statement in which Kotha Prabhakar Reddy addressed the party cadre and leaders from his ICU bed at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad, said he would return to the people in a week's time
Siddipet: In his first address to the public after the attack on him on October 30, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy informed the people of Dubbak that he was out of danger.
In a video statement in which he addressed the party cadre and leaders from his ICU bed at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad, Prabhakar Reddy said he would return to the people in a week’s time. He asked the cadre not to worry about his condition saying that he was recovering with the blessings of God and the people of Dubbak.
భగవంతుని ఆశీస్సులతో, మీ ఆశీర్వాదంతో
ప్రాణాపాయ స్థితి నుండి బయటపడ్డాను.
కొద్దీ రోజుల్లోనే మీ ముందుకి తిరిగి వస్తాను.
దయచేసి నన్ను చూడడానికి హాస్పిటల్ కి వచ్చి మీరు ఇబ్బంది పడకండి..#STANDWithKPR#KothaPrabhakarReddy #GetWellSoonAnna#AdminPost pic.twitter.com/np1XhlI79K
Since a huge number of people were coming to the hospital every day to see him, Prabhakar Reddy asked them not to visit the hospital because it was troubling the staff and other patients.