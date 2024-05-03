Villagers worried as leopard on the prowl close to human habitations in Medak

The forest officials placed a few camera traps close to a nursery of the forest department at Ibrahimpur where the leopard movement was captured.

Leopared captured in a camera trap at Ibrahimpur in Chegunta mandal of Medak district in the early hours of Friday

Medak: Yet another leopard was captured in camera traps roaming close to the human habitations near Ibrahimpur village in Chegunta mandal. The forest officials placed a few camera traps close to a nursery of the forest department at Ibrahimpur where the leopard movement was captured. It was seen drinking water and rollicking in a puddle of the water in the early hours of Friday. Interestingly, a spotted deer also strayed into the nursery in search of the water almost at the same time. After examining the camera traps, the Forest officials led by Deputy Range Officer Nagarani, sounded an alert to the villagers.

Nagarani asked the villagers not to venture into the forest till the leopard leopard retreated deep into the forest. The Leopard attack on cattle at Manik Nayak Thanda in Nizampet mandal of Sangareddy district is fresh in people’s memory. A cow was killed in the leopard attack and two other cows were mauled last Tuesday. The demand for capturing these leopards, which were venturing out of the forest, is growing from villagers living in the forest fringes.

