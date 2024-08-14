Medak officials rectify mistake after flak over disrespect to KCR in I-Day invite

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 08:39 PM

Medak: The district administration was forced to rectify and re-print an invitation it sent out ahead of Thursday’s Independence Day programme after a furore over violation of the Table of Precedence and disrespect to Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The violation of norms came in the invitation sent out for the Independence Day programme at Medak, in which Chandrashekhar Rao’s name was added only after those of MLCs and MLAs.

The invitation card is being shared widely with sharp comments and criticism against the State government and the district administration for violating protocol.

As per the Table of Precedence, the name of the Leader of the Opposition should come after those of the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers and before those of MPs, MLCs, and MLAs. However, even first-time Congress MLA Mynampally Rohit had his name above that of Chandrashekhar Rao, a two-time Chief Minister, eight-time MLA and five-time MP.

BRS leaders and citizens, who circulated the invitation card on social media, said the Congress government could not erase the name of Chandrashekhar Rao from the hearts of the people with such disrespectful acts.

With the invitation card going viral on social media, the district administration soon jumped to correct its mistake by printing another invitation card adding Chandrashekhar Rao’s name above Ministers Konda Surekha and Damodara Rajanarasimha.

Interestingly, Chandrashekhar Rao’s designation in the ‘revised’ card was mentioned as Leader of Opposition while in the earlier version, they had mentioned his name as MLA, Gajwel.