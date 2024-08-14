Medak officials draw flak over disrespect to KCR in Independence Day invite

The violation of norms came in the invitation sent out for the Independence Day programme at Medak, in which Chandrashekhar Rao's name was added only after those of MLCs and MLAs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 05:08 PM

Medak: A gross violation of Table of Precedence and utter disrespect to Leader of Opposition and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has triggered sharp criticism against the Medak district administration.

The invitation card is being shared widely with sharp comments and criticism against the State government and the district administration for violating protocol. As per the Table of Precedence, the name of the Leader of Opposition should come after those of the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers and before those of MPs, MLCs, and MLAs.

However, even first-time Congress MLA Mynampally Rohit has his name above that of Chandrashekhar Rao, who is a two-time Chief Minister, eight-time MLA, and five-time MP.

BRS leaders and citizens, who were circulating the invitation card on social media, said the Congress government could not erase the name of Chandrashekhar Rao from the hearts of the people with such disrespectful acts.