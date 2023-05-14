Hyderabad-based urologist killed in accident while riding bike without helmet

In an unfortunate event, a city-based urologist passed away on May 12 after incurring a serious head injury in an accident at Chandanagar.

May 14

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate event, a city-based urologist passed away on May 12 after incurring a serious head injury in an accident at Chandanagar. The victim was 38-year-old Dr. Manas Babu who was riding his bike without wearing a helmet. He is survived by a wife and a four-year-old son.

Senior cardiologist Dr. Mukharjee Madivad shared the news on Twitter on Sunday and remembered Dr. Manas to be a brilliant urologist and said that getting to know him was a blessing.

“He was going to the hospital for seeing a patient during the early hours. Usually, he traveled by his car. Sometimes he used his bike but always wore a helmet,” he wrote.

However, a few days back when he was rushing to the hospital, he was not wearing his helmet and met with an accident. He died while undergoing treatment.

“He met with a head injury near Chandanagar, received treatment including neurosurgery in a hospital for a few days, and ultimately succumbed the day before yesterday. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

He further requested everyone to not ride their bikes without wearing a helmet and highlighted the necessity of wearing protective gear when riding. Several doctors and Twitter users conveyed their condolences to the late doctor’s family.