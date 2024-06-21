Medak: Worker dies as underconstruction building pillar collapses

The victim, Banoth Fakira Nayak, died when a pillar of an under-construction polytechnic college building collapsed in Medak.

21 June 2024

Medak: A worker Banoth Fakira Nayak (45) died when a pillar of an under-construction polytechnic college building collapsed in the town on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Balanagar, was hired by the contractor of Government Women’s Polytechnic College. His family members staged a protest accusing the negligence by the contractor.

They demanded that the contractor to extend exgratia to the bereaved family members of Nayak. A case has been registered. The body was taken to Area Hospital Medak for postmortem.