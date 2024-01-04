Medak: Youngster drowns three days before sister’s marriage

Chakali Lakshman, a resident of Ravelli village in the Mandal, slipped into the tank accidentally when he was standing on a stationary boat in the tank.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Representational Image

Medak: A 22-year-old youngster drowned in the Toopran tank on Thursday just three days before his sister’s marriage.

Chakali Lakshman, a resident of Ravelli village in the Mandal, slipped into the tank accidentally when he was standing on a stationary boat in the tank. Lakshman was reportedly in an inebriated condition when the incident happened. The body was retrieved by divers by evening.

A case has been registered.