Medak: Youngster drowns three days before sister’s marriage

Medak: A 22-year-old youngster drowned in the Toopran tank on Thursday just three days before his sister’s marriage.
Chakali Lakshman, a resident of Ravelli village in the Mandal, slipped into the tank accidentally when he was standing on a stationary boat in the tank. Lakshman was reportedly in an inebriated condition when the incident happened. The body was retrieved by divers by evening.
A case has been registered.