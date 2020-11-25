Medchal: Labourer kills co-worker for silver anklet

The arrested person was identified as L Kumar (33), a construction worker from Ramayanpet in Medak

Hyderabad: The Medchal police solved the murder case of T Laxmi (30), a construction worker, reported a fortnight ago at Dabilpur and arrested one person on Wednesday. The arrested person was identified as L Kumar (33), a construction worker from Ramayanpet in Medak district.

Police said Kumar had become friends with Laxmi, a widow, while working for a bed manufacturing company near the Medchal check-post about three months ago. Knowing about her background and current financial status, Kumar decided to take advantage of her and began having an intimate relationship with Laxmi.

On November 12, Kumar picked her up from her workplace and took her to his friend Narasimha’s room in Dabilpur, where they had liquor. Later, with the intention of stealing her silver anklets, even if he had to kill her, Kumar took Laxmi about 500 metres into the bushes near the Dabilpur railway gate and got her fully drunk.

“He then strangled her with her scarf and hung her from a custard apple tree. After confirming her death, he fled the spot with the silver anklets, a mobile phone and cash. He damaged her SIM card and sold the stolen material in Medak Town.

