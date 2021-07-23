Medchal murder-suicide: Woman kills son, hangs self

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: In a suspected murder-suicide bid, a woman allegedly killed her 11-year-old son and later died by suicide at their house in Athvelly village in Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday morning. The police suspect family disputes led to the incident.

The woman, M Shalini (35), a homemaker, was staying in a rented house along with her husband Deepak Kumar, a construction worker, and their son Nayan Kumar. They hailed from West Bengal and had been staying here for the last one year.

According to the police, Shalini had frequent fights with Deepak apart from other problems in the family including financial constraints. She had been reportedly depressed for the last few days.

The police said Deepak had gone to Warangal a few days ago as part of his work and Shalini is suspected to have first hanged her son with a sari from the ceiling fan in their bedroom and later ended her life by hanging herself from the same fan.

“The neighbours, who grew suspicious as the two were not seen since morning, looked through the window and found them hanging and alerted the police around afternoon,” said an official. The Medchal police shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

