Shivaji descendant and former BJP MP praises Telangana model

Both the leaders are said to have discussed the prevailing conditions in the country and national politics during their meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Former BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, the 13th descendant of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji and a Kolhapur royal, called on BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. Both the leaders are said to have discussed the prevailing conditions in the country and national politics during their meeting.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who also led the Swaraj movement in Maharashtra, was given a warm welcome upon arrival at the Pragathi Bhavan. The Chief Minister, who felicitated Sambhajiraje, hosted a lunch. Later, they discussed about various issues in the country.

The former MP inquired about the welfare and development activities of Telangana government within a short span, setting an example for the country. He was also keen to learn about the State government’s action plan for ensuring welfare of all sections of the society including farmers, SC, ST, BC and minority communities. He strongly felt that the Telangana model of development and welfare, should not be limited to the State and should be extended to all the other States including Maharashtra.

Further, both the leaders had a lengthy discussion on the political situation prevailing in the country. They emphasised the urgent need for drafting a novel agenda with the objectives of development and welfare of people of the country and also ensure integrity of the nation. They have decided to meet again and discuss these issues, whenever required, in the best interest of the nation.

On this occasion, both the leaders remembered the services rendered by the successors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the country over the generations. Chandrashekhar Rao recalled that their rule, towards equality and public welfare, and said it would remain in the history of the country written in golden letters.

He also made it clear that with their inspiration, people’s rule would continue in Telangana without caste and religious discrimination.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati also presented a book, ‘Rajarshi Sahu Chhatrapati’, to the Chief Minister.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Labour Minister Ch Mallareddy, MLCs K Kavitha, S Madhusudhanachari, and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy along with the dignitaries who accompanied Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, were present.