Meditation sessions on Sundays at Buddhavanam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:34 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Sessions on Buddhist Meditation will be organised at Buddhavanam, the world famous Buddhist Heritage theme park, developed by Telangana Tourism at Nagarjunasagar, Nalgonda district from Sunday (June 19) onwards. The meditation sessions will be organised on all Sundays, according to Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah.

The meditation sessions will be organised in association with Dhamma Nagarjuna Vipassana centre, Nagarjunasagar under the guidance of trained Vipassana instructors at the meditation hall on the first floor of the Mahastupa on Buddhavanam capus. There would be four half-an-hour sessions from 12.00 noon to 12.30 pm, 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm in the forenoon and from 4.00 to 4.30 pm and 4.30 to 5.30 pm in the second session. People interested in learning and exploring Buddhist Meditation may participate in the program. All the participants requested to maintain absolute silence during the sessions and follow the instructor’s guidance, Mallepalli Laxmaiah said.