Meerut: Mahatma Gandhi’s statue removed after objections from netizens

The statue was installed seven days ago outside the zone commissioner's office in the Civil Lines area as part of Meerut Municipal Corporation's 'Kabaad se Jugaad' initiative with a budget of approximately Rs 1.3 lakh

By IANS Published Date - 05:48 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Meerut: The Meerut Municipal Corporation (MMC) has removed a 12-foot-high statue of Mahatma Gandhi, made from scrap material including bolts and iron sheets, following widespread criticism on social media where netizens said the statue’s face appeared to be distorted.

The statue was installed seven days ago outside the zone commissioner’s office in the Civil Lines area as part of MMC’s ‘Kabaad se Jugaad’ initiative with a budget of approximately Rs 1.3 lakh.

The statue was meant to gather local feedback and was not permanent. It will be restructured and installed at a different location,” said additional municipal commissioner Pramod Kumar.

