Meet DJ Vispi, the official DJ for Chennai Super Kings

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

The entire nation awaits the IPL like anything. Throughout this spree, the demand for DJs and entertainment soars too. Imagine being associated with one of the leading IPL teams. Isn’t that astounding? Well, ask DJ Vispi! He has served as DJ for the most prominent IPL team, the Chennai Super Kings.

In the year 2018, when the breeze of this summer’s cricket festival again swayed the nation, DJ Vispi was approached to set the music right for CSK. Coming from a non-musical background to making a place for himself amongst the names of top-tier DJs, Vispi has indeed travelled far in the music industry. And performing as a DJ for CSK is one of the biggest milestones that he has attained in this journey.

Recollecting the memories of this event, Vispi gets emotional and expressive. He says, “It still feels overwhelming and incredible to be CSK’s DJ. The memories from that event are something that I will take to the ends of the earth. When I started my career, I didn’t know that life would give me such great opportunities to showcase my talent. I’m thankful to everyone who gave me this chance.”

It’s been years since DJ Vispi has done this event and he again wishes to collaborate with Chennai Super Kings for the same. There is something different about the vibe that this man creates with his talent. The way he spices up music or songs with his unusual ability will push you to hit the dance floor. This is just one event. DJ Vispi has gotten exposure to more than 1000 shows.

From being the favourite man in clubs and restaurants to performing at private and corporate parties, DJ Vispi is one of the most appreciated artists. His love for music has also motivated him to be a producer of the five great music albums to date, viz., MIDNIGHT FREQUENCY- VOL 1,2,3,4,5. Besides these, Vispi is also cherished for the remixed songs that he creates. The DJ has also stood a chance to share the stage with the biggest B-Town stars and we wish more success for him.