Meet Rohan Shah & Shruti Shah, the dynamic duo who have excelled in the art of dance

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Rohan Shah & Shruti Shah have been working in the entertainment industry, specializing in dance and choreography since the past two decades

Rohan Shah & Shruti Shah have been working in the entertainment industry, specializing in dance and choreography since the past two decades, and have done exceptional work through their skills which hover around the dance sphere.

More than 50,000 students have been trained under them in the past 20 years coming from different cities in India as well as from international locations like Canada, Australia and UK. The choreographer duo has been a part of many Bollywood film projects starring some of the biggest stars from the Hindi film industry. Moreover, they have also been a part of many shows and award events like IIFA Awards, Filmfare Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Stardust Awards & many more choreographing the dance segments that have won them huge recognition.

Also Read Language barrier: Telugu woman moved from her seat in IndiGo flight

On international shores they have held some of the biggest corporate events in the UK since the past eight years like BBC Asian Life, Asian Currys Awards, &TV Launch with Shahrukh Khan, UK Welcomes PM Modi at Wembley Stadium & many such prestigious events that have helped them established their strong presence across the globe. After doing a vast body of work, Rohan Shah & Shruti Shah established Bollywood Dance School in the UK which has emerged as one of the most popular dance academy in the country as a number of students have joined to get trained under them.

Both are also working as independent Bollywood choreographers & media & event consultants in the UK. “We have always tried to present something unique revolving around the dance space, and that’s the reason we have made it to the top and won such vast adulation,” claims Rohan who beleives in reinventing himself to keep pace with the ongoing dance trends. The duo have also done a Punjabi movie, ‘Sher Bagga’, in which they have choreographed two songs with Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa. Apart from that, they are also doing the opening act at the Commonwealth Games to be held this year along with British singer Navin Kundra, which is quite impressive.