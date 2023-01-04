Mega job mela by Dr GSR Trust in Kothagudem to offer 7000 jobs

Over 70 companies will be taking part in the job mela offering more than 7000 jobs for the local youth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Dr GSR Charitable Trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao released a poster of a mega job mela to be organised in Kothagudem on January 7.

Kothagudem: Dr GSR Charitable Trust will organise a mega job mela at Government Junior College in Kothagudem on January 7, trust chairman Dr Gadala Srinivasa Rao said.

Over 70 companies will be taking part in the job mela offering more than 7000 jobs for the local youth. The jobs will be offered in 18 different fields of work and the local youth have to take advantage of the opportunity, he said, adding that prominent companies would provide job opportunities in the fields of IT, non-IT, farm, production, construction, medical, security, real estate and others. Even those without any educational qualification will be given job opportunities in the job fair, he said.

Registrations are going on for the job mela, job aspirants can register their names using the link, https://forms.gle/Z7VqFrWSxKbHDGe29. Over 5000 candidates have registered their names so far and the registrations may increase further, Dr. Srinivasa Rao said.