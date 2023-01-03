Kothagudem: NAC training centre helps construction workers hone their skills

Construction-related courses are being offered at the NAC training centre for unemployed youth and workers with labour cards issued by the Department of Labour

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Construction workers undergoing a practical training session at NAC centre in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: The National Academy of Construction (NAC) training centre here has been proving beneficial to thousands of workers to learn skills and upgrade their skills.

Construction-related courses are being offered at the NAC training centre for unemployed youth and workers with labour cards issued by the Department of Labour. Currently a three-month course and 15-days course are being offered at the centre. The three-month course is offered in plumbing, electrician and land surveying while the 15-days course is offered in mason work, electrician and painting besides a tailoring course, informed an instructor at the centre, Ch Hephzibah.

The training, which is being offered free of cost, includes both practical and classroom teaching on all types of construction technologies and methodologies. A stipend of Rs 300 is given to those who register for the course, besides uniform and study material.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Hephzibah said around 25 to 30 candidates undergo training in each trade. At the end of the training session, the workers will become skilled workers and get a NAC certificate.

NAC executive officer Gopal informed that nearly 8,000 workers had completed training so far at the centre. It not only helps them to gain better knowledge of their field of work but also ensures quality in the projects they execute. The NAC certificate helps the workers to get better employment opportunities, he said.

B Mounika of Chunchupalli, a construction worker who joined the mason course, said the training at the NAC centre helped her gain deeper knowledge of use of construction material, to make accurate cost estimates as well as the time required for a certain project’s completion.