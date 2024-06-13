Mega job mela by police evokes good response in Sircilla

Published Date - 13 June 2024

Rajanna-Sircilla: A mega job mela organized by the District police has evoked a good response with about 8,000 unemployed youth from different parts of the district participating in the event at Kalyanalaxmi function hall in Sircilla on Thursday.

More than 60 companies took part in the mela and selected 1,764 candidates for various jobs by conducting interviews. Selected candidates were given appointment letters. Inaugurating the mela, Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA, Adi Srinivas appreciated the district police for conducting the job mela to provide employment opportunity to unemployed youth. Emphasizing on the need to transform the district into a drug free area, he said everybody should take part in the task. Advising the youth to utilize employment opportunities, he said jobs would queue up for the hardworking youth.

The MLA appreciated the police for successfully conducting the job mela by striving hard for the last one week. Besides maintaining law and order, police were thinking of providing employment to youth. Stating that the State government would take steps to recruit 2 lakh jobs, he informed that 30,000 vacancies were already filled. Recently, Group-I preliminary exam was conducted and Mega DSC would be conducted very soon. Besides giving training to unemployed youth in different trades as part of skill development programme, jobs would also be provided in foreign countries by consulting the representatives of Dubai.

Collector Anurag Jayanthi appreciated the Superintendent of Police and police staff for conducting the job mela. Youth should utilize employment opportunities and screw them in their favor. Besides developing a hardworking nature, the youth should be ready to work anywhere, the collector advised.

SP Akhil Mahajan informed that they have taken up different programmes to guide the youth in the right direction. Instead of keeping idle and waiting for the jobs suitable for their education, youth should join jobs which they got. It was possible to achieve their goals by excelling in their jobs, the SP opined.

Additional Collector Pujari Gouthami, DSPs Chandrashekhar Reddy (Sircilla) and Nagendra Chary (Vemulawada) and others participated in the programme.