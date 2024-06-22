Telangana: Sircilla weaver ends life by consuming acid

The 47-year-old was was facing financial issues as there was no work for the last six months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 12:47 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 47-year-old weaver died by suicide by consuming acid in the district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kudikyala Nagaraju.

A resident of Rajivnagar, Nagaraju used to work on powerlooms to run the family. He was facing financial issues as there was no work for the last six months.

Moreover, Nagaraju had borrowed Rs 4 lakh from private money lenders for his treatment and other expenditures. Since there was no work, he was under severe mental pressure to clear debts besides running the family.

Nagaraju, who left his home three days ago, returned on Thursday night and consumed the acid on Friday when his family members went outside on work. He was survived by his wife Lavanya and sons Lokesh and Vignesh. Lavanya is a beedi roller.