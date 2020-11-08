Mega Power Star Ram Charan sends out green message

Ram Charan thanked actor Prabhas for nominating him to take up the Green Challenge. He expressed regret over being a little late in accepting the challenge and plant trees.

Hyderabad: As part of the Green India Challenge, actor Ram Charan planted saplings at his residence here in the city. He was accompanied by TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

He also thanked Santosh Kumar for initiating the green concept and making everyone participate in it. “It is has been motivating people across regions to make our environment green,” said Ram Charan adding he was amazed to note that Santosh had also adopted a forest as part of the nobel initiative.

“I congratulate Green India Challenge organisers for their efforts in taking GIC forward. It’s the need of hour to save earth and the duty is on shoulder of every individual to plant more and more trees,” he said nominating film actor Alia Bhatt, director Rajamouli and the entire RRR team to continue the chain.

