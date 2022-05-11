Members of TNGOs meet Harish Rao, seek Trust Board for employees

Hyderabad: Members of TNGO called upon Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum urging him to provide healthcare services to all the State government employees and pensioners through a Trust Board

Led by its president, Mamilla Rajender and general secretary, Raikanti Pratap, the TNGO members said that a Trust Board to administer the healthcare services for State government employees and pensioners will go a long way in improving the quality of healthcare. The TNGO members said they were willing to contribute more from their basic salaries, which will allow all the State government employees and pensioners to access healthcare services at all the corporate hospitals in Telangana.

After the meeting, TNGO members said the Minister was positive to their requests and had promised to release necessary orders to establish a Trust Board.