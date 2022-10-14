Members of TRSMA bag Dr Radhakrishnan Award for service in education sector

Mancherial: Members of Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) were honored with the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Award for their outstanding service to the education sector, at an event held in Hyderabad on Friday.
They received the award from Home Minister Mahmood Ali and former Assembly speaker S Madusudhana Chary. The awards were given by Srinivas Ramanuja Foundation of Hyderabad.
TRSMA district president Rapolu Vishnuvardhan Rao, general secretary Enugu Srikanth Reddy and the treasurer Surabhi Sharath Kumar were presented the awards for serving the teacher community during Covid-19 and for coming to the rescue of educational institutions that face financial crisis.
They thanked the foundation for selecting them to be presented the awards. Vishnuvardhan played a vital role in addressing the challenges of the private schools. Srikanth Reddy introduced online classes to continue the learning process.
Sharath extended education to the financially weak students from rural parts for free. The foundation’s chairman Thumma Amaresh, TRSMA state president Y Shekhar Rao and many others were present.