Mercury likely to soar by 5 degrees in northwest India: IMD

New Delhi: Mercury is likely to rise by four to five degrees to settle at 32 degree celsius (C) over most parts of northwest India in the next three to four days given an increase in moisture and variable wind direction, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The maximum temperature recorded in Delhi on Saturday was 27.3 degree C, three degrees above normal while the city recorded minimum temperature on Sunday at 10.1, over one degree C below normal. Meanwhile, the temperature in the day is forecasted to reach 28 degree C in the national capital.

The department said that two western disturbances are prevailing the weather condition which may bring rain and thunderstorms to the western Himalayas.

“Normally temperatures go up when there is a Western Disturbance,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

The weather department also informed that the first western disturbance (WD) started approaching on Friday while the second one is likely to approach on Monday. However, the department said that its impact is likely to be concentrated around the hills only.

“The impact of the WDs will be limited to the hills mainly in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and upper tranches of Uttarakhand. Light rain is also likely over Punjab, but over the rest of northwest India, temperatures will rise due to increase in moisture and variable wind direction,” Shrivastava explained.

“Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and isolated to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh during the next 5 days and over Uttarakhand on February 23 and 24.

“Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during the next 5 days and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during February 22 to 24. Hailstorms are also likely over parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on February 21 and 22 and over Uttarakhand on February 22, 23 and 24,” the department forecasted.

