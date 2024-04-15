“Meticulously planned attack”: Details emerge in firing outside Salman Khan’s residence case

By Mitu David Published Date - 15 April 2024, 05:04 PM

Mumbai: The recent firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Bandra, Mumbai, has taken a significant turn as the Mumbai Crime Branch assumes control over the case, revealed Mumbai police officials.

The incident, which occurred on a Sunday morning, saw two unidentified individuals opening fire outside Khan’s residence, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

According to preliminary findings, the assailants arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a “meticulously planned attack.” They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, promptly responded to the scene to oversee the investigation.

As the investigation progresses, new details have emerged shedding light on the perpetrators’ movements and planning.

It has been revealed that the accused had purchased an old car from the Raigad area, which they used to travel to Mumbai and carry out the firing incident. Authorities are now delving into the process of selling and buying this car, questioning individuals connected to the case.

Furthermore, it has come to light that the accused had planned to leave Mumbai shortly after the firing incident. Their black bike, which was used in the attack, was found parked on the stairs near Mount Mary Church, close to the Bandra police station.

The bike, purchased from Pen Tehsil in Raigad with registration from Panvel RTO, was seized by the Mumbai police as part of their investigation.

The transfer of the case to the Mumbai Crime Branch signifies a crucial step in the ongoing investigation, as multiple teams work diligently to unravel the details behind this brazen attack.

The incident has sparked heightened tension and scrutiny, with both the public and authorities eagerly awaiting further updates on the investigation.

After the news of the firing broke, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident.

Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan’s security.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the thriller film ‘Tiger 3’, which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming film ‘The Bull’. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.