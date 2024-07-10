Metpalli woman gets State first rank in PSC junior lecturer test

Saishilpa, who earlier had been selected for four government jobs, had also got State second rank in degree lecturer recruitment test conducted by Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (Gurukulam schools).

Jagtial: A woman from Metpalli town, Janamanchi Saishilpa got the State first rank in junior lecturer results announced recently by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). She obtained the first place in English subject by securing 325.657 marks as against 450 marks.

Working as a primary teacher in Ibrahimpatnam mandal parishad school, she prepared for examinations while continuing duties.

A resident of Kalanagar of Metpalli, she completed her schooling in Metpalli town and pursued TTC in Korutla in 2012-14. Saishilpa, who completed MA English from Osmania University in the academic year 2017-19, also qualified for TS SET, NET and JRF.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Saishilpa expressed happiness over the State first rank and said that she managed to get the rank only because of the cooperation of family members. Pursuing PhD in OU, she wanted to become a professor.