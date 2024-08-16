Telangana PSC tweaks Group – I Main exam timings

The exams will now be held from 2 pm to 5 pm instead of 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm as notified earlier.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 08:56 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has tweaked the timing of the Group – I Main exams scheduled to be held from October 21 to 27. The exams will now be held from 2 pm to 5 pm instead of 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm as notified earlier.

The General English exam is on October 21, General Essay on October 22, History, Culture and Geography on October 23, Indian Society, Constitution and Governance on October 24, Economy and Development on October 25, Science & Technology, Data Interpretation on October 26 and Telangana Movement and State Formation exam on October 27.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be provided with the personalized answer booklet with pre-printed details and photo, the TGPSC said, adding that sample answer booklets for all seven papers will be made available on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in from August 17.

Candidates have been advised to download the sample answer booklets and practice writing. Instructions printed on the hall ticket have also been made available on the Commission’s website.

The TGPSC will not be held responsible if candidates violate any of the instructions printed on hall ticket / answer booklets, it added.