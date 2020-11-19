Metro connectivity with airport on agenda: KTR

He also assured replacement of majority of the public transport vehicles with electric vehicles as per the new Electric Vehicle policy of the State government.

By | Published: 11:13 pm 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said the TRS government has completed the first phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail successfully and the onus of completing the second phase including Airport connectivity lies with it. He also assured replacement of majority of the public transport vehicles with electric vehicles as per the new Electric Vehicle policy of the State government.

Addressing mediapersons, the Minister said the TRS government took up the long-ignored road development in Hyderabad and completed several flyovers and underpasses across the city under its Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). He said about 137 link roads were being developed to decongest the main roads, while road-widening was also being taken up on a large scale. About Rs 1,800 crore were being spent for maintenance of city roads under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

On the issue of migrant labourers, Rama Rao recalled that many States ignored or just arranged for transportation of the migrant labourers to travel to their respective native States during lockdown. “But Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao termed these migrant workers as partners in development of the State and provided Rs 1,500 and free ration on a par with Telangana natives with the ration cards. The State government also arranged for about 300 Shramik trains and transported them to their native States without collecting a paisa from them,” he pointed out.

The TRS working president said while the Opposition parties are making baseless allegations against the TRS government on support extended to flood-affected families in GHMC area, Ministers and TRS elected representatives waded through knee-deep water and extended help to those stuck in inundated areas across the city.

Even during the Covid pandemic, he recalled that the Ministers and TRS elected representatives visited the homes of people in containment zones and assured all support, besides supplying essential goods and home isolation kits, while the Opposition leaders were levelling allegations against the ruling TRS from the comforts of their homes.

