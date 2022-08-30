MHA appreciates Telangana police efforts in tackling trafficking

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:29 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appreciated the efforts of Telangana police in enforcement against various forms of trafficking and requested to send the best practices followed in Telangana regarding Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) work to emulate in other States, said Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy.

The MHA has mandated for establishing Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in all districts in the country in 2018. It has been insisting on dealing with cases of prostitution firmly by registering all such cases under trafficking Sections 370 and 370A of Indian Penal Code by AHTUs.

Telangana has been in the forefront in dealing with such cases and established AHTUs in all 31 districts as specialized monitoring units for all cases to be registered in connection with prostitution, sexual exploitation, bonded labour, child labour etc.

The AHTUs were established and monitored closely by the unit officers and Women Safety Wing at State level for effective registration, investigation and prosecution of trafficking cases. The Telangana police are taking stringent measures against all forms of trafficking to render justice to victims and punish offenders.

In 2021, the police booked 347 cases relating to prostitution, bonded labour, child labour etc., under Sections 370 and 370A of IPC along with special laws and arrested 480 traffickers who are operating mostly as individuals and not as a part of any organized networks.