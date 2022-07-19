MHA’s high power committee to visit Telangana to assess flood damage

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: A high power committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will visit Telangana to assess the damage caused by torrential rains that lashed the State last week.

Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted saying that he called on the union Home Minister Amit Shah along with BJP national general secretary and Telangana party affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh and briefed about the devastation caused due to floods.

Following Shah’s assurance to send a high power committee to assess the damage in Telangana, Sanjay in another tweet thanked the union Home Minister for patiently hearing on the damage caused to fields, houses, people and projects and expressing deep concern about the destruction by nature.

“Immense gratitude for understanding our concerns and immediately responding,” Sanjay said in his tweet.

The committee is expected to visit flood-hit areas in north Telangana especially Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district since many colonies were inundated because of the flood water from River Godavari.