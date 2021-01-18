Michael Vaughan lauds Indian fightback in Australia

However, against all the odds, India, who lost the ODI series, won the T20 series and leveled the four-match Test series 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane. They bounced back from an embarrassing

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:19 pm

Hyderabad: Former England captain Michael Vaughan was one of the few former cricketers who predicted India would face a difficult time Down Under. He, on his Twitter account, predicted that India would lose in all three formats and said Australia would whitewash India in the Test series.

However, against all the odds, India, who lost the ODI series, won the T20 series and leveled the four-match Test series 1-1 going into the final Test in Brisbane. They bounced back from an embarrassing 36-all out in Adelaide in the Pink-ball Test to win the second Test before showing incredible fighting spirit to draw the third.

In the fourth Test too, the young duo of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur showed resilience and added 123 runs for the seventh wicket to revive Indian hopes. Vaughan took to Twitter lauding the team. ““Full credit to India … The character they have had to show on this tour has been remarkable … also the resilience with so many injuries … a team is only as good as its bench many say … Well, India have a very strong bench of players now … #AUSvIND,” Vaughan tweeted.