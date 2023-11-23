Mid-day meal, breakfast to Madarsa students in Telangana: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State government will consider providing mid-day meals, breakfast and uniforms to those who were attending school in Madarsas. During a meeting at a Minority Athmiya Sammelanam in Sangareddy on Thursday, Rao assured to provide them following the request of Muslim elders.

During another meeting with the Gouda Community, the Minister has promised to supply mopeds to toddy tappers across the State to help them to carry toddy on their vehicles. Recalling how they have distributed the two-wheelers to help Mudiraj community to sell fish, Rao said that they will launch a similar scheme to help the toddy toppers too after coming into power.

Elaborating on the various initiatives launched by the BRS government for the welfare of toddy tappers, he has said that they have waived the tax for tapping the toddy besides allowing the toddy tappers to run their business without giving any bribes. Stating that the BRS was giving political opportunities to the Gouda community, he said that the Chief Minister made Srinivas Goud as Minister, and Swamy Goud as first Chairman of the Legislative Council in Telangana.

Rao said that the government will install the Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud statue on the tank bund by spending Rs 3 crore to honour him and the community. Talking about elections, the Minister has said that the Congress Sangareddy candidate was dreaming of becoming a Chief Minister before he got elected to the Assembly. He said that the Sangareddy people would defeat Jagga Reddy this time because he stayed away from the people during the past five years.

While Chintha Prabhakar supported the people during the Covid-19, Rao said that Jagga Reddy never even visited the Constituency while the people were struggling. The Minister has also participated in a road show supporting the BRS candidate Chintha Prabhakar in Sadasivapet town. Telangana State Toddy Tappers Finance Corporation Limited Palle Ravi Kumar Goud, BRS leaders Patnam Manikyam, Kasala Buchi Reddy, Mamilla Rajendar and others were present.