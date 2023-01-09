Miheeka Bajaj starts a book drive to help orphanages, govt schools

Those who are interested in the cause can donate books at Ratnadeep stores located throughout the city from now until February 7 during the campaign.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Miheeka Bajaj, the wife of actor Rana Daggubati, has launched a book campaign in Hyderabad to benefit children in government schools and orphanages. She wants to amass children’s novels, young adult fiction, textbooks, and language reference materials through her charity Mudita.

Miheeka posted via her official Instagram handle, “Dear fellow #Hyderabadis, After a successful book drive in Mumbai, @mudita_by_miheeka now brings this beautiful cause home, in partnership with @ratnadeep_retail and @hpsbegumpetofficial. It’s our chance to start this year on a lovely note, so let’s open our Nawabi hearts and share our joy with others. We have started collecting books at participating Ratnadeep Stores all over the city. Our collection bins will be available till Feb 07 (sic).”

A number of celebrities, including Allu Sneha Reddy, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Rana Daggubati, and Naga Chaitanya, backed Miheeka in her endeavours.

Collection centres

Durgam Cheruvu, Madhapur

Gachibowli-Bio-Diversity

Gachibowli-Indiranagar near DLF

Jubilee Hills, Road No. 10

Jubilee Hills, Road No. 36

Kondapur, Battalion Campus

Kondapur, Google office

Kondapur, Opp. AMB Mall

Banjara Hills, Road No. 10

Banjara Hills, Road No. 12

Banjara Hills, Road No. 14

Film Nagar

HITEC City

Kavuri Hills

Khajaguda