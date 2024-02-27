MILAN 2024 draws to close with grand ceremony onboard INS Vikrant

This edition of MILAN witnessed participation of 35 units including ships, submarines and aircraft of which 13 ships and one aircraft were from Friendly Foreign Countries.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 09:12 PM

Sea Phase

Visakhapatnam/Hyderabad: The Sea Phase of MILAN 2024 has concluded on Tuesday, the Indian Navy stated in an official press release.

According to the release, this edition of MILAN witnessed participation of 35 units including ships, submarines and aircraft of which 13 ships and one aircraft were from Friendly Foreign Countries. Indian Navy’s participation included both aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, the indigenous aircraft carrier.

Also Read Indian Navy conducts airborne insertion operations over Arabian Sea

All units undertook a series of complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface and air warfare including exercises against asymmetric threats. Major exercises included surface firings, complex anti-air shoots, advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare exercises with Indian Navy submarines, air defence exercises against fighters, extensive operations of ship-borne helicopters, and seamanship evolutions including fueling from Indian Navy tankers, the release said.

The Sea Phase culminated with a closing ceremony conducted in a unique manner, wherein all 35 participating units arrived at anchorage off Visakhapatnam and the Commanding Officers assembled onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for discussions.

The closing ceremony included a debrief about the operational aspects of Sea Phase and enabled all participating navies to interact, exchange views and enhance mutual understanding and interoperability by sharing experiences and best practices.