Mild earthquake hits western Nepal, no loss reported

By PTI Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Representational Image

Kathmandu: An earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on Richter scale hit western Nepal’s Humla district on Thursday morning, officials said.

No loss of life or property has been reported.

According to National Seismological Centre, the earthquake was recorded at 11:17 am with its epicentre located at Kalika area of Humla.