Mild tension as farmers stage dharna in Jagtial

Jagtial: Mild tension prevailed in Jagitial town when farmers staged a demonstration in front of the collectorate on Friday demanding that the State government set up maize procurement centers and provide minimum support price. Jostling took place between farmers and police when the latter tried to shift agitating farmers to the police station. Window panes of a police vehicle were damaged as stones were pelted at it.

Various farmers organizations gave a chalo collectorate call demanding that the government set up maize and paddy procurement centers and promise MSP. As part of the call, farmers across the district as well as Armoor of Nizamabad district reached the town in the morning. Political parties have also extended their support to farmers’ call and assured to take part in the agitation.

However, police made all out efforts to foil the agitation by house arresting rythu leaders and preventing the farmers from entering into the town by clamping section 144. Some of the farmers under Rythu JAC managed to reach the collectorate office and staged dharna. Police took them into custody and tried to shift them to the police station. However, farmers prevented the police by sitting in front of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, some of the farmers threw stones at the police vehicle damaging the windowpanes of the vehicle. Alert police officials deployed additional force and brought the situation under control by pacifying the agitating farmers. As the situation at the collector turned serious, MLC T Jeevan Reddy was subjected to a house arrest by the police.

