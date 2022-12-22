Millet-Utopia programme at UoH on Dec 23

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:41 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is organizing an awareness programme for school students on ‘Millet-Utopia’ as part of the University and International Year of Millets UoH-IYoM events on the varsity campus, here on Friday. Over 800 students from 34 schools will take part in competitions like quiz, elocution, para-writing, drawing, etc., focusing on the theme ‘Millets for food and nutrition.’

Prof. Rajeev Varshney, International Chair and Director, WA State Agricultural Biotech Centre, Murdoch University, Australia, will deliver a lecture on ‘Translational Genomics for Food and Nutrition Security’ and Dr. Manoj Prasad, Senior Scientist and JC Bose National Fellow, DBT-NIPGR, New Delhi, will deliver a talk on ‘Advances in foxtail millet research: Progress and prospects’.