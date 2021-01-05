Mining lease: Tension at public hearing in Suryapet

Police, however, swung into action and arrested 20 persons who tried to create disturbance and whisked them away from the place

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Suryapet: Tension prevailed at the venue of the environmental public hearing at Mellacheruvu on the proposed limestone mining lease in 623 acres at Vepala Madharam to My Home Industries Private Limited, when some villagers created a ruckus.

Police, however, swung into action and arrested 20 persons who tried to create disturbance and whisked them away from the place. Later, District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy elicited the opinion of the local people on the proposed lease for limestone mining.

Expressing his views, Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudui Saidi Reddy said that employment should be provided to the local youth in the company.

Several people stressed the need to develop infrastructure with the funds of mineral funds of the works in the area and also provide employment to the local youth.

The Collector said that the opinions of 55 persons were collected during the public hearing that continued for four hours. He said a summary of the public hearing with the opinions elicited from the local people would be sent to the Ministry of Environment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .