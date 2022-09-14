Telangana set an example for India in implementing welfare schemes: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said Telangana has set an example for the country in implementing various welfare schemes.

At a review meeting on initiatives taken up by the Animal Husbandry department at MCRHRD, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s idea of providing medical services to animals in time through mobile veterinary clinics (MVCs) was emulated by the Central government and started implementing across the country.

After the formation of Telangana, several initiatives were being implemented by allocating crores of rupees to the Animal Husbandry department like never before. All the veterinary hospitals in the State are being developed by providing infrastructure and other necessary facilities.

He said the department was also taking precautions to supply medicines required for animals in all veterinary hospitals and added that four veterinary colleges will soon be set up in the State to train more professionals to provide proper medical services to animals.

Since most families were dependent on the dairy sector for their livelihood after agriculture, the State government was providing more support for the development of the dairy industry. As many as 58,992 buffaloes have been distributed on subsidy at a cost of Rs 370 crore.

Similarly, Vijaya Dairy, which was in losses, has reached a turnover of Rs.800 crore rupees with the implementation of programs like providing cash incentive of Rs.4 per litre of milk on milk procurement, supply of grass seeds on subsidy, free medical services for cattle and distribution of medicines.